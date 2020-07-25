Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I am allergic to lazy people – Fela Makafui reveals

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Fella Makafui, has said she is allergic to lazy people.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular actress stated that she always keeps her distance from lazy people.



She reiterated that no lazy person can be her friend.



Fella Wrote on Twitter: “You can’t be my friend if you Lazy !! Im allergic to lazy people!!”



Her statement received diverse opinions. Some of her followers agreed while others disagreed with her.



One Twitter user-Kojo replied, “It’s grace erh no one is lazy!!! 3ny3 Yolo ah nka by this time y3fr3 wo Daavi.”





