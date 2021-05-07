I am a virgin and I’ve never had sex – Sefa

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ghanaian female artiste, Sefa has opened up about her sex life and according to the E Choke hitmaker, she is a virgin who has never had sex before.



The Black Avenue Muzic signee was answering questions on the HotQuiz show hosted by Darryl Twostepz.



According to her, nobody wants or like her which is the reason accounting for her being single.



‘’Nobody likes me, nobody wants me,” she said.



She was then asked the craziest place she has ever had sex and she answered ‘’am a virgin, I’ve never had sex.

She further disclosed her type of man, the things a man has to do to gain her attention as well as her biggest fear which she said has to do with losing a loved one.



Watch the interview below:



