I am a man of God, not a Christian - Ajagurajah

Controversial spiritualist, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has made a thought-provoking disclosure, revealing that he does not identify as a Christian but rather considers himself a man of God.



During his appearance on UTV's United Showbiz show, Ajagurajah discussed the existence of pastoralism before the arrival of Christ.



He shared his belief that Jesus Christ came to Earth to offer himself as a sacrifice for the salvation of the unrighteous, but he personally does not follow the ways of Christ.



"I am a man of God, not a Christian. There is a distinction between the two. The Ajaguraja movement, which I lead, is rooted in the teachings of the Old Testament, with the New Testament serving as a reference book," he explained.



Ajagurajah further provided insights into his spiritual journey, mentioning that he was raised within a spiritualist tradition as his father was a spiritualist.



However, after his father's passing, he eventually decided to step away from that path due to the demanding nature of its rules.



He emphasized that practicing spirituality allows for more flexibility compared to Christianity, as individuals can sin and seek forgiveness from God.



"I used to practice Christianity and even served as a reverend of the gospel. However, I had to be true to myself and my followers, so I made the decision to return to practicing my spirituality," he added.





