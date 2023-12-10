You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 10Article 1895846

Source: mynigeria.com

I am a lover of God - Transgender, Jay Boogie, says as he reflects on how good God has been to him

Jay Boogie who recently survived a botched BBL surgery, stated this while speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo. According to him, whenever he reflects on how good God has been to him, he sees that God has been good to him.

"I love Jesus right from time. If we were friends earlier, you would know that every morning, I post prayer points because of the life I am living, if not for God, I wouldn’t get what I am getting, the achievement I have today.

"Even without parents, I have been pulling through, like God has been so faithful that whenever I reflect on my growth, and the people I have met, though I wish I came across some persons in my past, sometimes, I just sit down and cry and be like ‘God, na you really do this thing for me because I no believe am say I fit count my money buy myself hair’.

"There are some things I see and I say ‘this is God’, then you now come and tell me that I am the devil but God is providing for me?"

