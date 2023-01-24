You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 24Article 1700726

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

I am a GOAT and I attract other GOATs - Tems

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Singer TEMS Singer TEMS

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has described herself as a Goat which means- Greatest Of All Times.

Tems made this known on her Twitter page after American rapper, Snoop Dogg asked her for a music collaboration.

Prior to this, Snoop Dogg had made a request to the singer to do a song together.

Reacting to this call, elated Tems declared herself as a GOAT following her work with other celebrities including, Wizkid, Drake, Rihanna, and Beyonce.

According to Tems, it was easy for a GOAT such as herself to easily attract another GOAT.

She tweeted: “How you know you tha GOAT is when you attract the all the GOATs. It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recognise another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af.”


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment