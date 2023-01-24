I am a GOAT and I attract other GOATs - Tems

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has described herself as a Goat which means- Greatest Of All Times.



Tems made this known on her Twitter page after American rapper, Snoop Dogg asked her for a music collaboration.



Prior to this, Snoop Dogg had made a request to the singer to do a song together.



Reacting to this call, elated Tems declared herself as a GOAT following her work with other celebrities including, Wizkid, Drake, Rihanna, and Beyonce.



According to Tems, it was easy for a GOAT such as herself to easily attract another GOAT.



She tweeted: “How you know you tha GOAT is when you attract the all the GOATs. It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recognise another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af.”





