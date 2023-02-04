I am Bob Marley when it comes to rap – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana musician, Sarkodie has equated his status in the industry when it comes to rap to that of legendary reggae artiste, Bob Marley.



According to Sarkodie who was speaking in an interview with CNN Africa, his recently released feature on Bob Marley’s 'Stir It Up' with the Wailers has become the biggest body of work in his career.



“Definitely one of the biggest moments in my life. It’s not easy to be on a project like that, because we’re talking about Bob Marley. You know, that’s like…crazy,” he stressed.



He explained that the way people associate reggae to Bob Marley is equivalent to how he bears the rap title in Ghana.



“People actually think Bob Marley invented reggae. Because when you think about reggae, that’s all you think about – Bob Marley. That’s the benchmark, or whatever… that the guys use. And that’s the same thing when it comes to rap with Sarkodie. Back in Ghana, every conversation, I’ve been drawn in for no reason. That’s like the person they use. That’s what I mean by in rap, I’m like Bob Marley,” he stated.



On how he felt about being contacted by the Bob Marley estate for the feature, Sarkodie said he was startled.



“I remember when the call came through, I didn’t want to believe it until they sent the vocals. You know…Bob’s vocals. We had to use like two hours to just get the files out. These are his original vocals from way back so… yes, and I did it”, he told CNN.



One of the biggest names in Ghana’s rap history, Sarkodie’s feature on 'Stir It Up' has received massive reactions from music lovers and critics alike.







GA/SARA