I already had fame before Sing-a-thon - Afua Asantewaa

Journalist, entrepreneur, and former Guinness World Record contender Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has dismissed the notion that she did her Sing-a-thon attempt to gain fame.



According to her, she was already well-known in the entertainment industry before she tried to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



Afua Asantewaa had embarked on an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



She started singing on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, and aimed to sing for more than 117 hours, surpassing the current record of 105 hours held by India's Sunil Waghmare.



After singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes, she ended her singathon on December 29, 2023,



However, her attempt was not successful, as Guinness World Records declared that she did not meet the required criteria and standards for the record.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz and sighted by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa said that she was already famous in her own way, as she had met and interviewed most of the celebrities who supported her during her Sing-a-thon. Thus, the GWR attempt was in no way a venture to seek fame.



“First of all, Sing-A-Thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba Village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often.



“I am a journalist, and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it is not like I was seeing them for the first time.



“Although I will not rule out the fact that Sing-a-thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way," she remarked.



She said her main goal for doing the Sing-a-thon was to promote Ghanaian music to the world, and she was happy that she achieved that, even though she did not set a new record.



"At the end of the day, I was able to make Ghanaian songs popular worldwide because this was a global thing. So many people outside this country started paying attention to our songs after my sing-a-thon and it is a plus for the nation, in fact, for all of us,” she added.



