I almost threw up the first time I encountered shito - Mr Eazi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian musician Mr Eazi has opened up about his first impressions and experiences when he came to Ghana for his tertiary education.



He also revealed how he fell in love with shito, a Ghanaian hot pepper sauce, after initially being repulsed by it.



Mr. Eazi, who graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a degree in mechanical engineering, had a quick sit-down session on 3 Music TV, where he recounted his arrival in Kumasi for the first time.



According to him, his mother persuaded him to come to Ghana, who told him it was similar to Canada, where he was supposed to go to school.



The emPawa Africa founder said he had a culture shock when he stayed in a hotel and they brought him rice and Shito. He added that he was nauseous when first encountering the meal since he wasn’t used to it.



“My mom actually told me I was supposed to go to Canada for school instead of Ghana. And everybody is like, ‘Oh, it's almost the same thing’. I don't even understand how they believe that.



“I remember staying in the hotel and they brought what is now one of my favourite sauces in the whole world: Shito. In fact, when they brought the rice and the shito, there's like crayfish; there's dried pepper. I almost threw up. I was like, the smell—I wasn't used to it,” he said.



