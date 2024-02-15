I almost lost a son while I was in labour with another child - Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has opened up about her traumatic experience of almost losing one of her sons in a car accident while she was in labour with another child.



She revealed this during a live studio discussion on 3Music TV on February 14, where she shared that she was unaware of the near tragedy involving her second-to-last born, as she was being rushed to the hospital to deliver.



She explained that her husband and mother couldn't inform her at that moment due to her condition.



"I was in the ambulance on my way to deliver, not knowing that a car had hit my son, the second-to-last born.



"My husband could not even tell me then because of my condition, so I didn't even know. After I had delivered, I called my mother to chat. But when I called, the way she was speaking seemed like she wasn't okay. I thought that she was being moody because of my ordeal during delivery, so I told her that I was fine and everything was going to be okay.



"When I finally arrived home, that was when I was told the news," she narrated.



Obaapa Christy recalled her shock and relief when she was finally informed about the incident.



"I was so shocked that I just sat on the ground and asked God, 'Why? What have I done to deserve this?' I had just gone to deliver a child, and I almost came back to bad news but you saved me," she recalled.



She expressed her gratitude for what God has done in her life and career, emphasizing that she will not take any opportunity to praise God for granted.



"I have a lot of testimonies; anytime I am going to minister, I know what God has done for me. Even when I look at where I come from to where I am now, I don't deserve it. Anytime I have the opportunity to praise God, I give it my all," she said.



Obaapa Christy, known in real life as Christiana Adwoa Twene, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, celebrated for her hit songs such as "Meti Ase," "W'agye Me," and "The Glory."



Obaapa Christy shares her traumatic experience during pregnancy.



