I almost cried paying for two seats – PM Reigns recounts trotro experience

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news

PM Reigns complained about the treatment plus size people face every day in an interview with BBC Pidgin. She narrates the embarrassment, insults, and mockery on the regular.



Precious Mensah, the winner of Di Asa, recounted how she was denied her travel experience when an airline refused to have her on board. She said, “My first major travel wasn’t able to happen due to my size.



I went there with my family and friends. Travelling for the first time, you would be happy. So I was taking pictures and all. So when I got there and things messed up, I felt very bad.



I was supposed to travel economy, but the airline changed my seat. Because of that, I couldn’t travel. It made me feel like either it was stigmatization or body shame.”



She said the blatant disregard for plus size makes people think that the world has only slim people. She complained about the lack of facilities for plus-sized people. She said she has to sit on the staircase in the cinemas because there isn’t space for her. She also has to carry her chair to functions due to her size.



PM agonized over the humiliating ordeal she suffered at the hands of a bus conductor. According to her, she was to pay for two when she is a singular person. When she refused, he asked her to get off the bus. She teared up because she felt awful.



Precious mentioned that big people also want to enjoy their social life but would rather not because of the mistreatment and scorn from people. People are very insensitive that they keep asking about her underwear and other private particulars.



Speaking on her health, PM mentioned that she has always been a big girl. Unfortunately, her size is not a result of bad eating habits, but it is in her genes.





She implored people to be kinder to plus-sized people and treat them well. She has aspirations to be a well-established actress in the future.