'I almost called your father for a refund' - Funnybone recounts how pregnancy changed his wife

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian, Chibunna Stanley, popularly known as Funnybone, has humorously recounted how pregnancy changed his wife’s physical appearance.



The 38-year-old actor shared this funny account a few weeks after they welcomed their first child together. According to him, pregnancy dealt with his wife so much that he couldn’t recognize her anymore.



He was referring to the physical changes that women often experience during pregnancy, which can include skin discoloration, changes in nose size, weight gain, and other health conditions.



He even joked that he nearly called his father-in-law to ask for a refund of the bride price he paid when they got married.



Sharing beautiful maternity photos of himself and his wife with the caption,



“We are extremely Grateful and Blessed. Words can’t even express the Joy I feel deep within my heart.



Dear Mummy Zim, This Belle showed you Shege shaa and I did not recognize you again. I almost called your dad for a refund o



Shout out to every Mum out there Ya’all are the real MVP



DaddyZim+MummyZim”



See his post below:



