Friday, 4 September 2020

I act romantic scenes to teach the inexperienced - Tracey Boakye

Actress, Tracey Boakye

Controversial actress cum producer, Tracey Boakye has revealed that she takes on romantic roles in movies so that she can teach people who are inexperienced.



She made the disclosure on Angel FM’s mid-morning show Y’adwumanie hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje on Thursday.



She confessed that, but for the many people behind the scenes, she might have actually enjoyed the actions.



Movie without Lil Wayne rejected



Tracey Boakye also disclosed that a sales person rejected her movie simply because Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known in showbiz as Lil Wayne, was not part of the cast.



The actress explained that Lil Wayne was a hot cake in the industry at the time.



“That was the era of CDs. The sales person at the Kejetia shop told me that if Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Wayne doesn’t appear in the movie then he wont sell the movie for me,” she recounted.



Tracey Boakye stated that she had to work hard and make some sacrifices to get the movie out into the market.



According to her, she had to go back to trading, selling kooko as well as eggs, to raise some money and also gave back a house she had rented to the owner in order to save the rent money.



Recounting the story, Miss Boakye said she returned to live with her grandmother and together with her friends, they hired Lil Wayne to be part of the cast for the movie.



She mentioned that, when the movie finally came out, she got a huge sum of money and that was her success story.



“We hired Lil Wayne to act in the movie, that was my first movie. It was through this first movie I produced that I got a cheque for a huge sum”, she said.



Meanwhile, the actress, who has recently been in the media for some controversial statements, says she has been a producer for 8 years now.



She outlined the following as movies she has produced; Ama Saman, Die Young, Devil between my legs, among a host of others with Baby Mama being the latest.

