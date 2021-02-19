Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I abandoned my work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue music – EL

Ghanaian Hip-hop musician, EL

Ghanaian Hip-hop musician, EL, has disclosed that he quit his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue music.



According to him, he had the opportunity to climb the ladder in the Ministry. However, he had to abandon that because he had no passion for what he was doing then.



Speaking to Rev. Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio Show aired on YFM, he stated: “When I finished school, I was pushed into the ministry of Foreign Affairs and I didn’t have fun doing it. So I quit. I worked at the Ministry for two years so I was on my way to becoming a minster or an ambassador but it wasn’t my vibe."



"Back then they knew I was deep into making music because as I was in the office, I had my headphones and I was always writing the lyrics. I always wanted to be in the studio. There was just something about recording songs that I needed to do so at a point I just quit my job and said to myself that I can’t do it and that is when I joined Jay Foley in the studio”.



EL added that music is something he enjoys doing and as such in whatever he does, “If I don’t enjoy it, I’m not doing it”.



EL is known for his songs such as ‘Kaalu’, ‘Efa Woho Ben’, ‘Auntie Martha’, among others.