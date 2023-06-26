I.S. A set to release debut single titled 'Josephine'

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

​Musician Infinite Soul Art, better known as I.S. A is set to release her debut single titled JOSEPHINE.



The song is set to be released on July 3 and tells the captivating story of I.S.A and her encounter with JOSEPHINE.



I.S.A says she chose the title JOSEPHINE to celebrate a 'beautiful soul I met in Ghana called Josephine and we have had this connection since then so I decided to write this song for her to honour our relationship."





Born from a deep connection with Ghana, I.S.A. launches her debut single JOSEPHINE, in collaboration with world-jazz producer Alex Wilson.





Bringing together master musicians such as Ghanaian guitar maestro Kari Bannerman with Venezuelan percussion master Edwin Sanz and kora master Nino Galissa and mixed by James Towler (Steve Winwood’s engineer), the music bursts out of the speakers with rich energy led by I.S.A.’s soulful vocals in tribute to a deep friendship with a Ghanaian woman, JOSEPHINE.