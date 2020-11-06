Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

I’II one day become Ghana's president - Nakeeyat

Winner of 2019 Talented Kidz, Nakeeyat Dramani

The 8-year-old told Delay on the 'Delay’s Show' that she anticipates managing the country someday.



The young girl said her winning Talented Kidz in 2019 was due to her uniqueness and creativity.



Nakeeyat Dramani is currently a sanitation ambassador for Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry. Since her appointment, she has embarked on various sanitation awareness campaigns in the country.



