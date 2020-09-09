Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity – Fella Makafui subtly jabs her critics

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has used one stone to kill two birds.



Fella’s recent post sighted by Zionfelix.net carries a double message. One appears to be a piece of advice given to her followers to work hard.



In a different view, it appears the ‘Yolo’ star actress jabbed her critics who always find ways to condemn and criticize the success of others.



Fella Makafui in a post on Twitter counselled these people to hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity when they see the wealth that others have amassed.



She wrote: “My brother hustle ooo, make you no go shout Vanity upon vanity for person mansion.”



My brother hustle ooo,make you no go shout Vanity upon vanity for person mansion.. — Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) September 8, 2020

