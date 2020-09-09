You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 09Article 1055422

Hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity – Fella Makafui subtly jabs her critics

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has used one stone to kill two birds.

Fella’s recent post sighted by Zionfelix.net carries a double message. One appears to be a piece of advice given to her followers to work hard.

In a different view, it appears the ‘Yolo’ star actress jabbed her critics who always find ways to condemn and criticize the success of others.

Fella Makafui in a post on Twitter counselled these people to hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity when they see the wealth that others have amassed.

She wrote: “My brother hustle ooo, make you no go shout Vanity upon vanity for person mansion.”

