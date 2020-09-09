Hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity – Fella Makafui subtly jabs her critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has used one stone to kill two birds.
Fella’s recent post sighted by Zionfelix.net carries a double message. One appears to be a piece of advice given to her followers to work hard.
In a different view, it appears the ‘Yolo’ star actress jabbed her critics who always find ways to condemn and criticize the success of others.
Fella Makafui in a post on Twitter counselled these people to hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity when they see the wealth that others have amassed.
She wrote: “My brother hustle ooo, make you no go shout Vanity upon vanity for person mansion.”
My brother hustle ooo,make you no go shout Vanity upon vanity for person mansion..— Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) September 8, 2020
