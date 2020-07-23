Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Hushpuppi Has Been Released From Prison In America?

Hushpuppi has allegedly been released

Hushpuppi, the Nigerian Instagram celebrity who was arrested a few weeks ago by the Dubai Police and extradited to the United States of America, has been one of the most trending persons in recent times.



Said to have defrauded several people and firms of millions of dollars and even an English Premier League team, it is perceived that he won’t serve any term less than 20 years if he’s been found guilty of his crimes.



In a post made by Nigerian Instagram blog Instablog9ja, Hushpuppi has been released from prison.



According to the information on the website, Hushpuppi whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, the 37-year-old was released on July 20th, 2020.



Could it be that he’s been released on bail terms? Well, we really can’t tell for now; it is just surprising he has been released when the court denied him bail in one of his recent court appearances.



Some people have attributed his low key release to the power of money saying he wouldn’t have had it easy if he were not rich.



Take a look at the post below and share your thoughts with us:





