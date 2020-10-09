Entertainment of Friday, 9 October 2020

Hundreds of fans mob Wendy Shay at Nima

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats and the hottest female act in the country now, Wendy Shay paid a courtesy call on the people of Nima to familiarize herself with the customs and support the hood that has shown her love over the years.



This amounted to a roadblock with thousands of people trooping to Nima to catch a glimpse of the Afrobeats Queen.



She took time to interact with the créme de la créme in the hood and assured them of her continuous support to the community anytime they call on her.



She took to her instagram page to proclaim her love for Nima stating "Nima love. I paid a visit to Nima today, Nima i love you. The love is deep. #ShayGang".



Wendy Shay who was welcomed by a large pool of motorcade which took her through the nook and cranny of the hood to pay homeage to opinion leaders within the community.



The people of Nima opined about their readiness to support the queen any time she calls on them.



Wendy shay is currently promoting her street banger H.I.T which fearures the King of African Dancehall.





