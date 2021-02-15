Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Gameli Hamelo, Contributor

Hugh Quarshie to play lead role in ITV’s three-part drama ‘Stephen’

play videoGhanaian-British actor, Hugh Quarshie

Ghanaian-British actor, Hugh Quarshie will play a lead role in ‘Stephen,’ commissioned by British Television channel, ITV.



The three-part series is a sequel to the groundbreaking drama ‘The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.’



Quarshie will reprise his role as Neville Lawrence from the original award-winning drama which depicts the British police mishandling the investigation of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.



Stephen will portray events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death on the evening of April 22, 1993 in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.



Even though Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible, and their extraordinary campaign for justice led to a public inquiry which branded Metropolitan Police institutionally racist and brought about sweeping changes in the law and police practices and transformed thinking and understanding of racial inequality in the UK.



Yet six years on from the Inquiry no progress had been made into the case. The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.







The sequel is written by Frank Cottrell Boyce and Joe Cottrell Boyce. It will be directed by Alrick Riley.



“The case of Stephen Lawrence is a testament to the fortitude, persistence and determination of the Lawrence family. These films will chart the successes, disappointments and the emotional toll they endured. It’s also the story of Clive Driscoll, the lead detective, who managed to forge a friendship with the Lawrence’s over the years it took to achieve two convictions. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to tell their story,” commented Riley.



The drama serial will be produced by HTM Television, and executive produced by Mark Redhead who produced the original drama in 1999.



“It’s a privilege to be working with Doreen and Neville Lawrence to tell this chapter of the story of their campaign for justice for Stephen. It’s a story that moves and inspires and is ever more resonant and relevant today,” stated Redhead.



Paul Greengrass, award winning screenwriter and director, who wrote and directed the Murder of Stephen Lawrence will also serve as an Executive Producer.



Jimmy Mulville and Jed Mercurio are also executive producers. Stephen will be produced in association with Baby Cow Productions.



“The Lawrences’ campaign for justice totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK and it’s an honour to be able to help tell what is an untold chapter in their story. Current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen’s case remains and it is such a privilege to work with Hattrick, Frank and Joe Cottrell-Boyce, Alrick Riley and our amazing cast to bring this important story to screen,” remarked Producer Madonna Baptiste.



