How to put a stop to snoring

Snoring is a problem for some people in relationships

This is one of the most embarrassing habits that a person ever has to deal with.



It has ruined many marriages and relationships around, no matter how enduring their spouses claim to be.



There have been different procedures and routines suggested to help end this problem, from special pillows to sleeping positions. Sometimes, its just not enough.



As far as they get teased, people who snore are aware (and mostly embarrassed) of how big this issue is.



Here are a few steps to help you fight this problem:





Stop alcohol intake:



Alcohol reduces the resting tone of the muscles in the back of your neck so usually, when you take alcohol at least four hours before you sleep, there are very high chances you would snore.



What is interesting to note here is that people who do not snore normally, might actually snore if they go to bed right after heavy drinking.



Weight loss:



This is not to say slim people do not snore too but if you never snored before you added weight but now snore, then you might want to consider losing a few pounds.



Change sleeping position:



When you sleep on your back, there might be higher chances that you will snore when you sleep. This is due to the fact that your oesophagus collapses into your throat, thereby by blocking your throat and air in take. Sleeping on your side might help prevent this.



Watch the pillows:



Dust mites accumulate in pillows and can cause allergic reactions that can inadvertently lead to snoring. So do your best to clean off dust around your sleeping area mostly.



Stay hydrated, shower before bed:



Drink plenty of water. The secretions in your nose and soft palate become stickier if you are not well hydrated.



Also, shower before bed to keep you fresh and do not forget to sleep on your side and most importantly, get enough sleep.

