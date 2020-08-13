LifeStyle of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

How to make sweet potato hash

Sweet potato harsh

This sweet potato hash recipe is a healthy and delicious.



It is easy to make and can be a full meal.



Ingredients



2 tbsp olive oil



3 medium sweet potatoes, skin-on and diced into equal, bite-size chunks



1/2 medium white onion, diced



2 stalks celery, diced



1 1/2 tsp sea salt



1/2 tsp ground black pepper



2 cloves garlic, minced



Sliced green onions, for garnish



Method



Heat oil in large pan over medium-high heat.



Add the potatoes, onion and celery to the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Stir to combine.



Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are almost tender.



Turn the heat to high and add the garlic, stirring to combine. Cook on high for 2-5 more minutes until sweet potatoes are nicely browned.



Serve hot and with sliced green onions, if desired.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.