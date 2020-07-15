LifeStyle of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

How to make bread rolls (sugar bread)

If you have never tried making bread at home before, this is the recipe to start with.



This classic white bread roll recipe shows just how easy bread baking can be, using just a few ingredients.



Ingredients



Vegetable oil, for greasing



500g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting



2 tsp salt



2x7g sachets fast-action dried yeast



2 tsp caster sugar



Method



Grease a large baking tray with oil. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl, then stir in the yeast and sugar, making sure the ingredients are well mixed.



Make a well in the middle and gradually add 300ml warm water. Using a wooden spoon, mix to form a soft dough. Sprinkle a little flour onto a clean work surface and tip the dough out onto it.



Knead the dough by pushing down into the middle to flatten and stretch it out, then fold it in half and push it down into the centre again. Continue kneading the dough for around 10 mins until it is soft and smooth.



Divide the dough into 8 pieces and roll gently to shape them into balls before placing them onto the baking tray. Cover the rolls loosely with lightly oiled clingfilm or a damp tea towel and leave to prove for around 45 mins in a warm place, or until they have doubled in size. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to gas 7, 220°C, fan 200°C.



Bake the rolls for 18-20 mins until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly and serve warm.

