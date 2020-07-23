How to make Pananaye smoothie

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 July 2020
This smoothie is baby friendly and can be enjoyed by adults too.
For adults, add few iced cubes, blend for one minute, serve and enjoy.
Ingredients
Two fingers of peeled banana
Half-size pawpaw
A glass of coconut water
Four pieces of mint
Two tablespoons of squeezed lime
Method
Blend banana, mint and coconut water for two minutes.
Add all other ingredients and blend for another two minutes.
Serve.
