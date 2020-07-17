You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 17Article 1010239

LifeStyle of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

How to make Mango smoothie

Mango smothie Mango smothie


This recipe is healthy and tasty.

It is very simple to prepare, just follow these three steps.

Ingredients:

2 fresh Mangoes

3 frozen Bananas

Ice cubes

Method;

Peel the mangoes and slice the flesh into a blender jug, squeezing the pips to get as much juice as possible.

Blend.

Add the frozen banana and blend again till smooth.

Pour out into glasses, add ice cubes and serve right away.

