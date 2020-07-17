LifeStyle of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

How to make Mango smoothie

Mango smothie

This recipe is healthy and tasty.



It is very simple to prepare, just follow these three steps.



Ingredients:



2 fresh Mangoes



3 frozen Bananas



Ice cubes



Method;



Peel the mangoes and slice the flesh into a blender jug, squeezing the pips to get as much juice as possible.



Blend.



Add the frozen banana and blend again till smooth.



Pour out into glasses, add ice cubes and serve right away.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.