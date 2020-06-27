LifeStyle of Saturday, 27 June 2020

How to make Carrot Puree: Homemade baby food starting from 6 months

Introducing babies to solids can be a difficult and confusing task, especially for new parents.



Carrot puree is one of the easiest and widely used meals for weaning. Carrots according to research, are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A.



Carrots promote healthy eyesight, healthy skin, growth, and a strong immune system. Carrots also contain some iron, calcium, vitamin C and are rich in fibre.



Here is a simple guide to making carrot baby puree.



Ingredient:



* Organic carrot





*Baby Milk (optional)



Process



1. Peel the carrots to remove the dirt on it.



2. Rinse properly and cut into small chunks.



3. Boil or steam till very tender



4. Pour into the blender, add a little water and blend till it is smooth.



Optional: Mix baby milk in warm water and add to the carrot blend in the food processor.



Watch the video below for a step-by-step guide





