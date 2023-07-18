How to have better sex in marriage

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Every orgasm is known to release oxytocin, which is also known as the love hormone. The hormone is known to help improve heart health, reduce stress, limit the risk of mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety, and better sleep quality.



Why sex is important in a marriage



Sex may not be the only factor in a happy and healthy marriage, but it does hold quite some value. Here are some reasons why sex is considered an important aspect of a good marriage:



1. Physical and emotional intimacy are connected



2. Physical intimacy helps build trust between partners



3. Sex helps deepen the bond between partners



4. Sex helps boost self-confidence, which is likely to manifest into a better relationship between the couple as well.



5. Sex helps reduce stress. Stress is known to be a common cause of fights and arguments among couples.



6. Sex helps improve communication



7. Sexual intercourse is a great workout and can help you stay physically fit



8. Sex helps you celebrate your happy life as a couple.



How to have better sex for men and women



Now that you are aware of the many health benefits of sex and its importance in a happy and healthy marriage, it is time to think about how to get better at sex.



Maybe you and your spouse have hit a roadblock when it comes to sex, or maybe you just wish to spice things up in the bedroom. Either way, these sex tips for a better sex life can help you.



Tell them how to turn you on



While men may know how to turn their partner on, the chances are that their partner is unaware of what does the trick for them.



Turning your partner on is the first step of what makes sex better. Talk to your partner, and tell them what you like and what turns you on. This not only makes things easier for them but also helps you enjoy sex.



Turn chores into foreplay



You can spice things up by doing something absolutely romantic and nice for your partner – turn chores into foreplay.



Research has found that women are likely to find sex more enjoyable with their male partners if they help around the house. You can make anything sexy, even washing dishes, if you do it right. Make the most of the opportunity if you wonder how to have better sex in your marriage.



Increase intimacy



Increasing physical intimacy is directly linked with emotional intimacy. Give your spouse enough time, talk to them, take them out on dates, and keep the romance alive. This is likely to reflect in your sex life as well. If you wonder how to make sex better, focusing on intimacy is one of the most critical steps to take.



How to have better sex for women



The process of sex can be different for men and women. Here are some tips that can make sex more enjoyable and better for women mainly.



Have sex more often



There are a couple of things that happen when you make sex a priority. The first is that the more you have sex, the more you will want it. Second, it should get increasingly better.



Sex is a physical activity. And just like any other physical activity, you need to practice to become better. To improve sex in marriage, you must be intentional about it. It is one of the most powerful tips for better sex.



Speak openly and have a productive sex conversation



Being able to have an open, honest conversation about your sex life is vital. That’s one of the simplest tips for better sex.



Sex can improve in any relationship, but both people need to voice their needs without embarrassment. Being vocal about needs is one of the key tips for better sex and a happy relationship.



Try your best to look and taste great



Women are known to enjoy oral sex. However, some factors such as foul smell and taste, or an infection, can make it less pleasurable for you and your partner. Try your best to look great for your partner and also taste great. Then, when they enjoy it, you are likely to feel more comfortable and enjoy it too.



Create a mood



Good music, nice-smelling candles, dim lights – all scream a good night of intimacy! Create a mood and see that you feel more confident, in love, and passionate about having sex with your partner. When both of you are into it, there is little chance that something will go wrong.



Experiment with positions



Tell your partner you want to experiment with positions and try to find the one that is the most stimulating to you. Trying new positions can also help spice things up for him and will keep you both on your toes, sometimes, literally.



Take charge



One of the essential tips for better sex life is to take charge. Do not wait for your partner to initiate sex, but instead, do it yourself whenever you feel like it. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting sex and asking your partner for it. Most men find it sexy when the women take charge.