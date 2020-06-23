Fashion of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah, media personality

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah served us the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations and we totally loved it.



The multiple award-winning journalist is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.



The media gem known for her classic fashion sense stunned us with this simple but gorgeous apparels on her pre-birthday shoot and even on the D-day.



As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the screen goddess stunned us with beautiful designs from Lauren Haute Couture and Office & Co.



From body-flattering purple looks to svelte designs, Nana Aba birthday looks made her indeed a trendsetter.



Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.



If you are running out of ideas, Click PHOTOS for some inspiration from Nana Aba for birthday inspiration.

