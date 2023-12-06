How thieves stole Kumchacha’s church instruments worth over GH¢40,000

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Heaven Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as prophet Kumchacha, has disclosed how some individuals he once helped ended up stealing musical instruments from his church.



Narrating the ordeal, he recalled about three years ago, some men approached him claiming that they had no place to sleep because they had travelled from a town outside Accra and needed a place to spend the night.



Kumchacha disclosed that their plea touched his heart so he allowed them pass the night in his church, only for him to realize the next day that they had escaped with his instruments.



“Three years ago, some men were passing by and they told me that they came from a place outside Accra so they wanted a place to lay their heads. I gave them my church premises to spend the night and leave the following day.



"When I went to the church premises the following day, they had taken away my church instruments including a musical keyboard, guitar, microphone and other items which cost about GH¢40,000,” Kumchacha said while speaking in an interview with Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



He used the instance as a reference point to admonish Ghanaians to be extra vigilant and cautious when assisting people.



“We are not saying people shouldn’t be kind but be careful in doing so. When someone is hungry and asks for food, give it to the person and let him leave. These were people who had nowhere to sleep and I helped. So, we should be careful when helping others.”



Kumchacha made this submission during a discussion on Kuami Eugene and his house help’s controversy.







You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







SB/EB



Watch the video below



