You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 07Article 1691513

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How these American superstars swept Ghanaians off their feet at Black Star Line Festival

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

American musicians, Vic Mensa, T-Pain and Jeremih play videoAmerican musicians, Vic Mensa, T-Pain and Jeremih

It was a blissful experience as some American superstars stormed the stage with wild and exciting performances witnessed by attendees of the Black Star Line Festival in Accra.

Each of these legendary global giants took to the stage with a series of popular tunes, some of which brought nostalgia to the thousands of crowds gathered at Independence Square.

At the concert organized by their colleagues, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper who are both of Ghanaian descent, the likes of T Pain, Jeremih, and others treated the audience to power-packed performances on stage.

It appears that most of the patrons at the event did not have enough of these musicians, as perhaps, it was the first time experiencing them live on stage.

In the case of Vic Mensa, who is currently signed to JayZ’s ‘Roc Nation’ label, he delivered an energetic performance to which the crowd went wild, particularly with his hit single ‘Are you mad’.

Vic Mensa also recruited some Ghanaian acts, including Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur on stage as they performed a series of hit songs they collaborated on.

Another iconic moment was when the Chicago-based Ghanaian rapper introduced his uncle, a member of the Okukuseku highlife band on stage.



On his part, T-Pain created an atmosphere of ‘Karaoke’ as patrons sang all his songs, word-for-word.

The renowned American singer who spent almost an hour on stage delivered a nostalgic performance with his timeless hit songs and the crowd couldn’t help but groove to it each and every one of them.



He dropped ‘Bartender’, ‘Buy you a drink’, ‘’Good life’ and many others but the crowd went extra wild when he dropped ‘All I do is win’, DJ Khaled’s popular record in which he featured.

Jeremih, touted the ‘ladies’ man’, took to the stage to change the atmosphere into a sensual one.

Clad in a native two ‘agbada’ outfit, he commenced the performance with his popular tune, ‘Birthday sex’, where a stripper was seen exhibiting some skills on a pole beside him on stage.

Jeremih then switched to a party scene with ‘Don’t tell’em’.



EB/BB

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

An artistic impression of the factory

Egypt is building €400m CNC factory while Ghana builds $400m cathedral

Sportsleading sports icon

Tepkertey and the car gift

Bernard Tekpetey gifts his mother Toyota RAV 4 on her 70th birthday

Businessleading business icon

An artistic impression of the factory

Egypt is building €400m CNC factory while Ghana builds $400m cathedral

Africaleading africa news icon

Captain Ibrahim Traore is leader of the Burkinabe junta

France is greatest destabilizer of West Africa - Activist hails 'ejection' of French diplomat

Opinionsleading opinion icon

An audience at a concert

Detty December, the diaspora, and development