How the Anlos magically welcomed Miss Teen Tourism 2023 contestants

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The alluring scenery of the night view by the Keta beach was complemented by a soothing breeze from the sea that swept gently over participants against the imposing bonfire which offered warmth, contrasting the little sparks of fire from lanterns, giving the night an aesthetic charm, best felt and not told.



With drum sticks hitting the batter head of traditional drums creating a sweet, rhythmic and thundering sound, trained energetic cultural dancers choreographed spectacularly, with enchanting voices singing in the local dialect complementing the craft.



As infectious as the display was, contestants of Miss Teen Tourism 2023 who were being given a rousing welcome by the Anlo Kingdom in the Volta Region took turns to join the dancers.



Clad in different cloths, the beauty ambassadors were welcomed by Dutor, Torgbuiga Wenya III, and the Queen of Anlo, Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II who graced the important occasion.



The contestants were told the history of the Anlos, and served local drinks amid several interactions.



Before this occasion, the contestants toured Fort Prinzenstein built by the Danes in 1784.



Miss Teen Tourism 2023 is being held in Ghana between August 1 and 20.





BB