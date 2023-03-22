How social media users welcomed Edem's news of contesting in NDC primaries

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Barely 24 hours after rapper Edem took to his Twitter page to indicate his intention to contest in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries, some colleagues and music lovers have endorsed his bid and pledged to support him.
Ahead of a 'big announcement' on March 22, 2023, regarding which constituency's race Edem would be joining, a large number of Ghanaians on social media welcomed the rapper's move on Tuesday, March 21, with a call on young men and women to take up leadership positions in the country.
A section of the public who are not in favour of the rapper's move, however, predicted a major disappointment for the first-timer who has shown interest in politics.
Edem joins the list of young showbiz personalities who want to be parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.
The likes of John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah, Baba Sadiq have all declared their intentions and announced their respective constituencies.
While actors Dumelo and Nuamah are eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon ticket, Baba Sadiq of 3Media Networks will be running for the position at the Okaikoi Central Constituency.
Meanwhile, the NDC has announced May 13, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.
Parliamentary aspirants will pick a form at a cost of GH¢5,000 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢40,000 while presidential aspirants would pay GH¢30,000 for forms and GH¢500,000 as a non-refundable filing fee.
Check out some social media reactions below:
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 4PM#Gogetem #FullyActive pic.twitter.com/5HXsE3SnlU— Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) March 21, 2023
What is cooking in the camp of NDC it seems all the ‘NEUTRALS’ are moving to that direction— dennisblack (@dennisb94192417) March 21, 2023
Edem?? ????????Photo!!!— iTunesGad (@drop_last) March 21, 2023
We just lost another good rapper sake of Politics Money???????? All the best though???? pic.twitter.com/7vU0FVLIYb
Since @iamedem posted this artwork, I have seen comments like “ei Edem too?”, “what is happening?”, “why are all the entertainment people getting into politics?”— Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) March 21, 2023
We see lawyers, teachers, doctors, assume political positions but we don’t ask such questions when they do. pic.twitter.com/B8d416wGMS
Edem thinks election is won on social media, my man dey come disgrace ein body… he didn’t learn anything from John Dumelo???? pic.twitter.com/odKgAbNpnu— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) March 21, 2023
Edem standing for MP? I won't be surprised to see Shatta Wale on an NPP flyer next 4 years if he finally gives up on the Grammy dreams. pic.twitter.com/qOILJGjZOM— frederick nuetei (@thatnueteiguy) March 22, 2023
Three entertainment personalities: Baba Sadiq, John Dumelo, & Edem, are all vying to serve under NDC. Interesting… pic.twitter.com/NWGFnsB3KS— AccraGuy ???????? (@AccraGuyy) March 21, 2023
I totally support you. I know this is a difficult decision to make but you will overcome it. Congratulations for declaring which political party ideas you believe in. Save journey on this new chapter.— Jibriel Suliah (@MrJibriel) March 21, 2023