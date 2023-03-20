You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 20Article 1734131

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How social media users received news of Medikal's split up with manager

Medikal recently announced that he parted ways with his long-time friend and manager, Flow Delly earlier this year, a development that did not sit well with some fans.

Many have wondered what might have caused their separation but the rapper in a radio interview maintained that there is no bad blood between although he doesn't wish to share details of their breakaway.

"I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive so I don't really wanna go into that. But, he is a good guy," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

The rapper is set to release his album 'Planning and Plotting' and has been promoting his latest single from the project, 'Cold & Trophies' which features Sister Deborah.

Medikal has joined the list of Ghanaian artistes who work without managers. According to him, he has a team that supports him as he takes charge of his music career.

Flow Delly in an Instagram post on March 9, promoted his artiste's latest project despite their split. He is yet to comment on the subject which came as a shock to many considering his relationship with Medikal.

