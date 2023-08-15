'How pins, cowries, others were removed from my body after a spiritual attack' - Popular actor spills

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has revealed how several objects were removed from his body after he suffered a spiritual attack.



He shared this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, while speaking on how he was struck with a mysterious ailment.



Recall that in May 2022, the 67-year-old actor took to social media to display the bizarre items he claimed a prophet removed from his body.



Among the items displayed by the veteran actor were cowries, sea stones, pins, keys, bullets, and shattered mirrors.



Shedding more light on the incident, Chinwetalu Agu said his body started shrinking and many thought he was dying. However, when he visited the clergyman, he pulled out the weird objects from his body.



According to him, he expresses gratitude to God daily for saving him from the near-death experience.



His words, “People were looking at me as if I was dying, I was shrinking. These were deadly arrows. Pins were there, cowries were there, sea stones, fetish substance. Inside my body. And they’d scratch me, I’ll scratch.



"Then I’ll go to Prophet Ugo who is somewhere…there’s a place called ‘Maryland area’, he has his office there. He’s a man I’ll call my man. We all have seen this world from peculiar angles where your enemy, personal enemy, family enemy, would just use medicine. In Yoruba you call juju. You won’t know when they enter your body. But when you know is when they begin to scratch you, to give you hell, that is to pain you as if you’ll die the next moment, you know.



"But if you go to Prophet Ugo, he will bring his holy oil to treat you. If you say it’s here, he’ll bring the oil, rub here, rub it this way, and hold and feel it. If he feels the pin in your body, he’ll pull it. My place is not that far. But you saw the picture on Instagram. Otherwise, I’d have gone to bring them. They’re still there fresh. I’m keeping all of them for D-day. When I’ll say, ‘God, let me go and give special thanks to you’. I’ve been thanking God every morning is my prayer, but this one I’m going to do it for God.



"Even many who were vast in using ‘medicine’ to kill fellow human beings, they saw me when I survived some of their attempts and they marveled.”