How many girls do you want to date – Kisa Gbekle quizzes men

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kisa Gbekle, a Ghanaian actress and the president of the football club, Kisa FC has raised concerns as to why men can not stick to one lady but prefer to date multiple women.



In a video which was posted on Instagram by Nkonkonsa, the actress was captured questioning men about the number of ladies they want to date, an action by men she’s finding difficult to understand.



She stated why men find it difficult to go out with one lady, cherish her, and see the lady as the only woman in their life rather than being in multiple relationships with different girls.



The actress then asserted that because of such behavior portrayed by men, she does not see herself in a relationship now or in the future.



She said: “How many girls do you want to date, guys… how many? Can’t you just love one girl, be with her, make her happy, make her your world? Just give her anything she deserves so she gives you whatever you also deserve. Can’t you just do one woman? No, with some of us, before we will date, Jesus will have to come down”.



Her concerns about men’s dating sprees have sparked some reactions among netizens. Some people actually agree with the actress’ utterances while others think maybe she has gone through a heartbreak, which is why she’s discussing such a topic.



A social media user known as efo_ honey wrote: “Someone chop breakfast bi that! But how many men do you ladies want to have in your garage waiting”?



“It’s very nasty how some men take advantage of women these days. I’m done”, a comment from another netizen.



A netizen also shared his view by saying that: She is talking as if when we need the money she will provide it. Men are not God to deliver whatever you ladies want... Can you manage the little we have? Perhaps I will jump to the one who will understand the little I have. Take your idea and stop deceiving the public”.



Check out the video below





ED/BB