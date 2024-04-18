How kidney problems forced Erico to sell his properties and quit music for some time

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Gospel artiste, Erico has shared some tough moments he went through at some point in his life that forced him to temporarily put a hold on his music career.



Per his narration, it got to the point where he was diagnosed with a kidney disease that nearly truncated his life. He said the circumstance compelled him to make some tough decisions.



He disclosed that because of his ailment, he had to quit music for some time to treat himself appropriately to expedite his recovery and avoid endangering his life.



Erico noted that he was compelled to sell some of his properties to fund his hospital bills and purchase medication in his effort to treat the kidney disease and return to normalcy.



“Those times when I had kidney issues, it was the reason I stopped singing at some point in time. I had a serious problem, so my friends were taking my drugs from the hospital for me. I was lucky because I was diagnosed earlier by a herbal hospital at M Plaza.



"Because the drugs were expensive, I had to sell some of my properties to fund it. I had to go to a lot of hospitals while seeking to overcome the sickness,” he said during an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show monitored by GhanaWeb.



The musician stated that he has now recovered from kidney disease by God’s grace and going about his normal routine.



