How gospel musician Akwasi Nyarko’s aunty threatened to end his music career

Gospel musician, Akwasi Nyarko has opened up about how he was threatened by his aunty when his song titled “David Ba” became popular.



In narrating what transpired, Nyarko stated that when his ‘David Ba’ song gained popularity in the country, he was able to raise some funds through events to purchase a vehicle to aid his transportation.



He continued that he went to his hometown to visit his family of which he was given a hero's welcome upon arrival. However, one of his aunties told him that 'he would never be able to sing again until she died.'



“The ‘David Ba’ song made me popular but I did not earn enough money. So, I relied on performing at events to generate some income which helped me raise money to purchase my first vehicle. When I went to my hometown with the vehicle, my aunty threatened me that until she died, I would not be able to sing again.



"I only went there to visit my family at a time when my song was very popular in the town. It is very difficult to flourish in life coming from such a town so I was given a hero's welcome upon my arrival,” he said in a video shared by Marigyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Nyarko further disclosed that before his song became popular and made him a prominent person, he was not given the deserved respect by his family.



He said, “Before I released the hit song [David Ba], the family had abandoned me.”



