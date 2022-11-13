How fashion took over at Miss Malaika 2022

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Miss Malaika 2022, ‘Thé Emerald Season’ will forever be one of the most memorable of all the pageants that have happened in the history of the pageant since 2003.



First off, the event had its first-time winner; Zakiya Ahmed, from the Muslim community.



She was preceded by Yayra and Becky, who also swayed hearts with their eloquence and demeanour.



People came in their numbers to support their contestants but left indelible marks in the memories of many with their taste in fashion.



From the different styles that were showcased at the event, one could not take away the class, elegance, grandeur, magnificence and charm individuals came with.



With the celebration of the ‘Emerald Season’, touches of emerald green could be spotted all over the place, but who to rock those colours better than the contestants of the pageant themselves when they first introduced themselves to the audience?



It was a night filled with captivating moments, the stage came alive with exhilarating performances from 'Friday Night' hitmaker Lasmid, Vodafone Ghana Music Artist of the year KiDi, vocal sensation Adina, and Kelvyn Bwoy.







































ADA/WA