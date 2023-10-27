How do you make decisions for a boy? - Video of Counsellor Lutterodt on McBrown’s marriage resurfaces

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old video of marriage and relationship commentator, George Lutterodt has resurfaced on social media following the rumors of Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage being on the verge of collapse.



Counselor Lutterodt, as he is affectionately called, stated that McBrown’s marriage would not stand the test of time due to the fact that she is older than her husband, Maxwell Mensah.



Lutterodt noted that McBrown’s achievement in life as a media personality and actress deserves someone who is older than her to control her as a wife and not a younger person like Maxwell.



In an interview with Kofi TV, Counselor Lutterodt indicated that he is worried about McBrown’s decision to marry a younger person like Maxwell and asserted that the union may not succeed.



“Nana Ama McBrown is a public figure, so she has no private life like me. See, when you marry a younger person you make him suffer. That boy [Maxwell Mensah] is too young to marry that woman [McBrown].



"That guy has a good future but it is not with McBrown. She is somebody whose age is ahead so she could live better. You can’t live a hypocritical life like that. If a man marries you, he should be able to control you for you to feel that you’re a woman and not when the man cannot be who he is. Because he is young, how do you make decisions for a boy? he quizzed.



He continued: “I admire her so much with the life she has lived but she needs someone older who could take care of her. This young man has what it takes to manage her but he is too small. I am worried for her because she doesn't deserve a second break out of marriage.”



Although it is an old interview, netizens believe Counselor Lutterodt’s words might have come to pass after rumors of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardizing their marriage intensified on social media.



According to reports, McBrown and her husband have been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ has taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair have proven futile as the two aren’t ready to give it up.



In the midst of the brouhaha, neither McBrown nor Maxwell has reacted.





Watch the video below







SB/BB



