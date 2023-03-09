'How do you defend this?' - A Plus reacts to Ashaiman military swoop

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Media personality Kwame A Plus has reacted to Tuesday, March 7 swoop by the military on Ashaiman official town.



The military said they were in the area to find killers of a young sldier, 21-year-old Trooper Sherrif Imoro, who had been killed by unknown assailants on March 4.



A Plus commiserated with the peaceloving people of Ashaiman who he said had been subjected to the terrorism of criminals living in the notorious area.



"How do you defend this?" he asked after pointing out how the search for a murderer had led soldiers to conduct a swoop "to brutalize everyone including the good people who are already living in fear."



His full views as posted on Facebook read: "There are criminals living in Ashaiman. These criminals have terrorized the good people of Ashaiman for many years.



"One day, a criminal allegedly murdered a soldier and soldiers went in there to brutalized everyone including the good people who are already living in fear.

How do you defend this?" he quizzed



The March 7 military swoop



Dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in the operation that saw some soldiers entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.



The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.



In a statement released in the early hours of March 8, the Ghana Armed Forces admitted authorizing the swoop which led to the arrest of 184 persons, of which 150 have been released according Ernest Henry Norgbey, MP for the area.







