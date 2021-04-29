How do I apologise to you, by press conference? - T-Pain to Medikal, Wendy Shay, Juliet Ibrahim

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

American rapper, T-Pain has through a Tik-Tok video apologised to celebrities worldwide whom he accidentally ignored their messages and mentions on Instagram.



The messages included tons of verified accounts of notable personalities like Keri Helson, Viola Davis, Fergie, Diplo, as well as Nigerian musicians, Mayorkun and DJ Cuppy.



Three of Ghana’s celebs, Medikal, Wendy Shay and Juliet Ibrahim were also captured in T-Pains leaked Instagram DM.



The songwriter on Wednesday, April 28, apologised to celebrities and the hundreds who have been accidentally ignored.



“I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these. I was today’s year old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that is full of celebs trying to reach me. I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for 2 years. I apologise to everyone on this list and the hundred others I could fit in this video. Yup….I’m stupid.”



"I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb" he added as a caption.



Juliet Ibrahim 52 weeks ago reached out to T-Pain with a “Hi ya” but never received a response.



Just seven weeks ago, RuffTown Record’s signee, Wendy Shay was also in his DM announcing how she was a “big fan” of the rapper.



Her message read: “Hello pain, my name is Wendy shay a big fan..."



Rapper Medikal, whose message wasn’t fully captured had this to tell his colleague rapper: “My Idol, I will be coming to the states in 2…”





