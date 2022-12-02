How dare you 'rubbish' my prison experience - Akuapem Poloo goes hard on fan

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has descended on a netizen who tried to silence her in a live video when she asked people who had their family members in jail to visit and be there for them.



During her live video that aired on Instagram on December 1, 2022, a netizen interrupted her live feed with comments saying, 'this is not necessary'.



The actress got furious and commanded the netizen to leave her live video.



According to the socialite, if the user wasn't going to leave, she was going to curse her with all her worries.



“Don't be stupid in my live video. If you don't leave my live video now, I will curse you with all my worries if you've been sent. If you don't leave my live video with your stupidity.



“I never called you in my life video to listen to the trash that I’m saying here. idiot, idiot. Leave my live video. If you think prison is good, go and put yourself there and feel it.



“Who called you here to come and watch me and ask if this is necessary? Don't let me insult you here. Go and ask them (prisoners), they are suffering. You think it's easy,” she said.



Having talked about her painful experience, she asked the netizen to try sleeping in jail for just a day, and she would come back with a different perspective.







