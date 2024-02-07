How dare you insult Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah? - LilWin descends on Abronoma

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has descended heavily on one individual who was arrested for making disparaging comments about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah recently.



According to him, he finds it baffling why Abronoma, who was recently arrested by the prophet for insulting him, continues spewing insults at the revered man of God who has not provoked him in any way.



He expressed his disappointment in the general public who did not call Abronoma to order while he was tarnishing Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s image but was quick to criticize the man of God for taking the issue to the police.



Speaking in a TikTok live video sighted by GhanaWeb, LilWin lambasted Abronoma for his incessant attacks on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.



“As mature as you are, you don’t respect elderly people. When you are bedridden in future, you will accuse your family of being responsible. Of all the pastors in Ghana, you are insulting Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, is he your size? Instead of you to focus on your work as a pastor you’re insulting Adom Kyei-Duah on social media.



"Ghanaians couldn’t criticize him when he was misbehaving but when he was arrested people were insulting us. This does not make sense. After his arrest, he released the videos again to insult the man. Some pastors support him because their churches are collapsing,” he fumed.



It will be recalled that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah ordered the arrest of Abronoma for insulting him on social media and making false claims.



The decision of the pastor to arrest Abronoma was met with vehement criticisms by some individuals who believe taking the issue to the police is not the right thing to be done.



Although LilWin did not mention a name, his reaction comes after Abronoma reportedly released videos about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah insulting him again.



