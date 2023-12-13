How come your mother died when you started active politics? – Pastor Love jabs Kumchacha

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

The topic of politicians and the extent they go to attain power, popped up during a discussion in the Kingdom FM studios, and Pastor Love, a panelist, raised tons of allegations.



Pastor Love stressed that it was becoming increasingly obvious that ritual sacrifices played a strategic role in politics and the acquisition of power.



He expressed the firm belief that every politician, at some point in their career, had to spill blood.



“Politics is serious business, It’s for serious people. If you are scared of sacrifice, and the spillage of blood, you cannot be a politician. Because a lot of people are vying for one position and if they don’t get rid of me or malign the other competitors, they won’t attain that position. You cannot win the seat of Ghana, with just ‘your eyes’.



Kumchacha, a co-panelist disagreed with him, stating that not all politicians are the same.



He made these statements, citing Mahama as an example of leaders who do not indulge in such acts.



“Not everyone does that. All powers belong to God. Although there are bad politicians, there are good politicians too. It’s the same way people keep saying all pastors are not good but we are all not in the same soup. For instance, Mahama is an active Assemblies of God church member. He is a Christian,” Kumchacha insisted.



Pastor Love, sticking to his views rebutted:



“So how come Owusu-Bempah said he has blood on his hands? Don’t tell me this.”



In a bid to push further and buttress his point, he alleged that Kumchacha, who recently joined politics even buried his mother



“Your mother died when you joined politics. She died when you started active politics. What do you call that?” he retorted.



Unsatisfied with the response Kumchacha fumed, “My mother was over 80 years when she died. How is that a sin? You cannot sit here and tell me that.”





