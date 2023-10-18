You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 18Article 1864199

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How celebrities reacted to Black Stars' 4-0 defeat to USA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Nana Aba, Kidi, OB Amponsah Nana Aba, Kidi, OB Amponsah

Social media has been buzzing after the national football team, the Black Stars, suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the United States of America in the early hours of Wednesday.

The U.S.A. defeated Ghana 4-0 in a friendly match at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 18.

The Americans dominated in the first half, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Florian Bloguna.

Many fans expressed their shock at the defeat, placing blame on those they believe are responsible, from the players to the coaches and the technical team. Some celebrities have also taken to social media to express their displeasure over the defeat, with many questioning why Ghana was beaten to such an extent.

Check out the posts below.

Nana Aba Anamoah



OB Amponsah



KiDi



Wanlov the Kuborlor



ID/BB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below