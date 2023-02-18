How celebrities are reacting to Christian Atsu’s death

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On February 6, 2023, a deadly earthquake struck southern and central Turkey as well as western Syria, trapping many people, including Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.



In a newly released report, the footballer's agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed that the player has passed on in a tweet.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he said.



After the news broke, some Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and shock.



One of the first to tweet about the news was media personality Bridget Otoo who said, “Not the news you want to wake up to. May God comfort his family. No words can replace or measure their pain at this time.”



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for his part, also tweeted, “Sad sad sad development.”



Musician Guru also tweeted his initial reaction choosing to use an exclamation. "Hmmm."





Hmmm — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 18, 2023

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support — Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023

Not the news you want to wake up to. May God comfort his family.



No words can replace or measure their pain at this time. ???? — Bee ???? (@Bridget_Otoo) February 18, 2023

Sad sad sad development. https://t.co/KNYuSJaGo7 — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) February 18, 2023

ADA/SARA