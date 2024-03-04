How can you call a makeup product Jezebel? - Moses Bliss’ wife speaks

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie Wiseborn, the United Kingdom (UK) based Ghanaian who recently married Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang has given her personal opinion on makeup.



Wiseborn stated that there was a time when she bought an eyeshadow that had the name “Jezebel” embossed on it. This experience, she said, made her dislike such items.



She mentioned that names have a powerful impact and that using a name like "Jezebel" for a product is not acceptable.



“There are some makeup brands and palettes that I stay away from because I believe that names have power. Like, when you look at the Bible, when they name somebody something, it's important. I bought an eyeshadow palette. There was one colour called Jezebel. I said I will not use it.



"There were other palettes called things like lust and seduction. I said we don't do this today. I am mindful of that because I believe names carry power. Why would you name something Jezebel?” she quizzed in a video shared by blogger Mari-Gyata on Instagram.



Wiseborn further noted that regardless of her personal opinion, she does not see makeup to be demonic as perceived by some people because certain women of God wear it publicly.



“I don't think makeup is demonic. There are women of God who wear makeup and are moving in the power of God, and their ministry is impacting people. So I don't think makeup is bad,” she added.



About Marie Wiseborn's minor makeup appearance during her wedding day



A minimalist bride’s style is all about simplicity and modest elegance. Such brides usually opt for classic silhouettes and neutral tones.



This is the exact style adopted by Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ bride, Marrie Wiseborn, who became the talk of the town when pictures and videos from their wedding went viral.



Marie Wiseborn’s looks were typical of a minimalist bride and this was spotted in all four different costumes for her traditional wedding ceremony which took place in Accra, Ghana.



Marie Wiseborn got hitched to her Nigerian boyfriend cum popular gospel minister, Moses Bliss, at the ‘Underbridge’ on February 29, 2023.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB