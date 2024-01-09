How can condoms and pads be more expensive than food? - Kwaku Manu questions government

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has fumed about the cost of condoms and pads in the country which has led to a surge in teenage pregnancy and school dropout.



He stated that there are schoolchildren who have dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy and their inability to afford condoms to practice safe sex to avoid such instances.



Kwaku Manu said that if the government was able to subsidize the prices of condoms and pads, it would have enabled more individuals to be schooling and reduce the rate of school dropouts.



“I would plead with the leaders of this nation, I have never talked about this issue before. One of the things that will help us to progress as a country is condoms but it is something people feel shy to buy. The second thing is a pad, the one women use when they menstruate. It is very essential but today pads and condoms are more expensive than banku that we eat.



"Someone dropped out of school because she mistakenly got pregnant. Meanwhile, if condoms cost even GH¢2 the person could have bought them for protection. Now pad costs almost GH¢20, how can a poor schoolgirl or an orphan afford this? So I am pleading with the leaders to do something about this, it’s very difficult, and I know they have money," Kwaku Manu said in a video shared on his Instagram page.



There have been numerous calls on the government to ensure that pads and condoms, which are essential for humans are sold at a lower price to make them affordable to everyone.



