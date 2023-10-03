How can a country in crisis buy iPhones for BOST board members? - Bridget Otoo asks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Prominent Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has raised pertinent questions about the expenditure of state resources on non-essential items at a time when the nation is grappling with a severe economic crisis.



Otoo has specifically queried how the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST) managed to allocate funds from the state's budget for the acquisition of iPhone 13 Pro Max devices for select staff members, particularly in light of the ongoing economic hardships faced by the country.



The broadcaster fumed that while the nation cannot afford to pay interest on its external debts and settle other financial obligations, some institutions are looting the country at the behest of the citizens.



“Something has to change about this country. Buying iPhones for BOST board, buying gold watches for BOG staff. A country that cannot afford paying interest on its external debts, a country in crisis shouldn’t be doing these!” Bridget Otoo fumed.



The prominent media personality voiced her concerns after the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) responded to reports that it bought 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max phones for some staff at a total cost of over GH¢28 million, 3news.com reported.



In a statement in response to the reports, BOST acknowledged the purchase of the iPhones for its corporate executives in May of the previous year.



The statement released on September 30, 2023, however, said the total cost of the phones was GHS234,000.00, grossed up for taxes at GHS285,412.16.



"The reason for the purchase of the devices was to equip the team to stay in touch with the management information and business intelligence systems of the company for efficient decision-making. In the petroleum storage and transportation space, a split second can make the difference between success and failure. The results so far attest to the efficiency of the systems put in place which includes the access points for key members of the team to access processed information for efficient decision-making," the statement said.



Something has to change about this country. Buying iPhones for BOST board, buying gold watches for BOG staff.

A country that cannot afford paying interests on its external debts, a country in crisis shouldn’t be doing these! #OccupyJulorbiHouse — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) October 1, 2023

