‘How can I sleep with someone who laughs during sex? – Shugatiti slams King Nazir

Shugatiti has lashed out at American actor, King Nazir, for being what she described as too desperate and disrespectful.



According to the popular model cum nudist, she had no idea who King Nazir was until she watched some of his sex videos and was shocked at some of the things she saw.



Shugatiti said she chanced on one of his videos where he was laughing whiles having sex, an act she describes as bizarre.



This prompted her to ask netizens why they think she will ever be interested in a man who laughs during sex.



“For someone who laughs while having sex, what will I do with him? I didn’t know him until I saw some of his videos. I once saw a video of a girl riding him and he was lying there laughing. He didn’t feel anything. Who does that? I don’t know why people think I’ll be involved with such a guy? Because I take bikini pictures? No!” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Touching on claims that they were gearing up for a sexual bout after King Nazir announced it on Twitter and even solicited funds for a live telecast, Shugatiti said,



“I don’t like him. Although I like skinny guys, he is not my type. The last thing I’ll do is to act porn, no matter the amount involved, I won't. I heard he was in Ghana but I never saw him. I never did, we are not in touch. He was raising the funds on Twitter without my knowledge,” she added.



