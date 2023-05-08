How ‘boring emceeing’ hurt 2023 VGMAs

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: Elsie Lamar

Everything can be done rightly in terms of preparation for a show but the wrong Master of Ceremonies (emcee) can undermine the whole vibe.



It is often said that emcees set the tone for everything that happens at an event but things go south if the person who controls the flow is just unexciting.



Three emcees hosted this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), and although this isn’t the first time, it somewhat contributed to the boredom witnessed at the event.



From start to finish, the 24th edition of VGMAs was stirred by the sixth-time host Berla Mundi, actor cum last year’s Red Carpet host James Gardiner, and 2016 co-host, Naa Ashorkor.



There is no doubt that these individuals are all great speakers but their blend, perhaps, was a bad idea.



Last year’s edition was hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Sika Osei, and Berla Mundi, and the vibe on stage was just perfect.



But it appears this year’s selection wasn’t the best and particularly because the hosts did not gel with each other.



At a point, fans even admitted they were not having a good time. This was brought to bear when Berla Mundi inquired whether they were enjoying the show or not.



Berla: Are you enjoying the show?



Audience: No



Berla: Oh why?







These and many more gaffes were captured during the event, and check out more listed below.



The quest to ‘steal’ the spotlight



At a point, it seemed as though the emcees were the stars of the show.



Perhaps, it is as a result of the fact that they are celebrities, but as an MC, it is not your time in the spotlight.



One of their responsibilities is to keep things moving and make sure others (or the award winners) are celebrated.



There were instances where James Gardiner, Naa Ashorkor, and Berla Mundi made their submissions at the same time, in the quest to be heard and noticed.



Emcees acting like speakers and at a point, the event took the shape of a ‘Talk show’



It is often said that being an emcee is different from being a speaker and this involves a different set of skills than giving a speech.



Being a good storyteller and having a great sense of humor would have been an additional trait but it appears that some of the emcees tried so hard to impress the audience that night.



Some instances were spotted where they tried to analyze each of the artistes’ performances rather than moving on to the next line of action.





